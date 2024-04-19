Summerland museum looking for photos of their grand opening 40 years ago

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society file photo

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society celebrated their 40th birthday on Thursday, using their weekly throwback to celebrate the day they officially opened the doors of their brand-new building to the public.

According to the museum, on April 18, 1984, they hosted their grand opening to the public and had around 400 people come to see the new exhibits and learn more about the history of Summerland.

"Construction of the purpose-built museum had been completed in October of the previous year, but it had taken six months of hard work by dedicated volunteers and museum staff to get the exhibits ready for public viewing," the museum shared in their social media post.

The guest book from the day records such comments as "very nice," "super," and "impressive."

A group of enthusiastic volunteers started the original Summerland Museum Group in 1965, collecting artifacts and storing them in their own homes for safekeeping.

"It wasn't until 1971 that the renamed Summerland Museum & Arts Society gained a museum building - a small, cement-block addition to the Summerland arena. When the arena was demolished in 1975, the cement-block addition was deemed inadequate, and artifacts were returned to storage."

But new life would come for the museum in 1976, when a second building was opened in the Kettle Valley Railway Station on Victoria Road South.

As the museum inventory grew, the building soon became too small and so a third was opened on that April in 1984 in a purpose-built structure provided by the municipality.

The museum remains in that building today, and has exciting plans to expand its space with the addition of an extension to grow their dedicated space for incoming artifacts.

While they celebrate their 40 years, the museum is hoping some locals or visitors may have photos from that opening days back in the 80s.

"We don't have any photos of our grand opening - if you have any we'd love to have copies, and if you attended the grand opening we'd love to hear your memories of the event," the post reads.

If you have any photos, reach out to the museum at (250) 494-9395 or through email at [email protected]

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.