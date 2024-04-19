Penticton celebrating local volunteers this week

Photo: Contributed City council in Penticton announcing local volunteer week.

The South Okanagan is showing its appreciation for locals who give their time and energy to worthy causes during National Volunteer Week.

This Saturday, April 20 from 8 to 11 a.m., the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Ccentre has a thank-you breakfast planned at Gyro Park, serving up pancakes with all the fixings.

“Part of what makes Penticton such a vibrant and connected community is the volunteers who give of their time to make events – big and small – come off for the enjoyments of residents and visitors,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.

“From the arts to sports to environment, we’re so fortunate to have so many people who want to give back and make a difference. We’re so pleased to be able to play a part in saying thank-you.”

“We know Volunteers Matter and that’s why SOS Volunteer Centre is proud to wrap up National Volunteer week in such a public show of thanks,” added Subrina Monteith, executive director at the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre.

The SOS Community Connections Volunteer Centre believes everyone can volunteer, whether it's one hour or may hours, continuously or at special events.

“Volunteers are a critical part of all not-for-profit organizations as the key support to implementing the social programs, festivals or events to build vibrant connected communities,” said Monteith.

The City of Penticton, Travel Penticton, and McLeod & Schneiderat Lawyers are the main sponsors of the event in partnership with IGA, Bett’s Electric, the Province of BC, Castanet News, Penticton Herald, and Move 97.1 Radio.

"SOS Community Connections Volunteer Centre is thankful to the event partners who recognize the high value of volunteerism in our community," reads the press release.

More than 200 volunteers have RSVP’d to attend, and more information is available online here.

Anyone interested in volunteer opportunities in the community can browse options online here.