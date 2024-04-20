Volunteers welcome at Carmi Recreation Trails cleanup in Penticton

Photo: Contributed A scene from last year's Carmi Trail Recreation Area spring cleanup.

The Carmi Recreation Trails group is organizing a community cleanup of the area next weekend in Penticton.

The volunteer-run group has scheduled a cleanup for Sunday, April 28 at 10 a.m. The area is unfortunately plagued by dumping, and the group endeavours to do its best to combat against that.

Anyone interested in helping can meet the group at the Garnet Fire Interpretation Site on Carmi, which is the parking lot at the cattle guard.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and shovels or rakes. Anyone with an open box truck would be appreciated, to help with the refuse haul to the dump. The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has waived landfill tipping fees for the project.

Cleanup sites will include the Steward Creek campsite, the .5km campsite, the Beaverdell parking lot, the 6km shooting site and more.

All are welcome, and the group hopes to see many attendees.