Summerland winery hosting dinner to celebrate new tasting room

A Summerland winery will be hosting a private winemaker’s dinner next month to celebrate the opening of their new tasting room.

Solvero Wines opened last May as a small-batch winery focusing on only a few varietals. Run by Matthew Sartor, the president, founder and vineyard manager, and Alison Moyes, the winemaker and general manager, the crush pad, barrel room and production building were finished first.

Now that their full tasting room is finished, they will be is hosting an inaugural dinner in the space to unveil in style.

Wine enthusiasts are invited to come out for the dinner event on Saturday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. Limited to 50 seats at $120 per person, the winery said the gathering features a three-course "culinary journey" crafted by Chef Terry Port, paired with Solvero wines. Tickets can be found here.