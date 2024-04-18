Penticton's Glengarry Skating Club to showcase talent at South Okanagan Events Centre with Under the Sea theme

Photo: Contributed

A magical experience will take place on ice tonight at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Glengarry Skating Club will unveil their annual Ice Parade with an Under the Sea theme, featuring all of the local young skaters who have been working hard at honing their talents in anticipation of the show.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show kicks off at 6 p.m. Tickets are just $15 and are available online here until 5 p.m. or afterwards at the door, with all proceeds going back to the club and its efforts to provide skating opportunities for youth around the region. Kids 12 and under can attend for free.

In addition to the spectacle, there will be a 50/50 draw.

All are welcome to head to the SOEC to join the fun.

Contributed Glengarry Skating Club