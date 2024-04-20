Penticton and Area Access Centre hosting music bingo night fundraiser at local brewery

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton and Area Access Centre is thrilled to be hosting their first in-person fundraiser post-COVID.

On Thursday, May 16 at 5 p.m. at Highway 97 Brewery, everyone is welcome to join an evening of music bingo, with proceeds going right back to the charitable organization that provides services of all kinds to community members.



Snippets of popular songs are played instead of numbers in music bingo, and participants mark off the songs on their bingo cards.

The access centre provides advocacy, and resource and referral programs for Penticton and area community members facing barriers in their lives, and proceeds will support their mission.

Tickets for the event are now available for purchase online here or in person at Highway 97 for $27.96. Each ticket includes a finger food buffet, a beer, and a music bingo card.



The organization is also seeking donations for a silent auction and for bingo prizes.

"Your donation will make a significant impact on our ability to support those in need in our community. Donors will be recognized on our donation list and receive valuable exposure through our marketing materials," reads a press release from the centre.

For more information or to donate, contact [email protected] or call 250-493-6822.