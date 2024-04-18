Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen hosting public meeting about acquiring troubled private Okanagan Falls utilities

Photo: Vintage Views Development

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will be hosting a public meeting to review assessments of wastewater and waterworks systems they are looking to acquire in Okanagan Falls.

On Thursday, April 25 at Okanagan Falls Elementary School, staff will be on hand to discuss the Vintage Views Wastewater and Lakeshore Waterworks systems, part of a development on the east side of Skaha Lake in Electoral Area D.

The utilities systems have been troubled for some time, and private owner Johnny Aantjes has been in talks with the RDOS to sell them to the district.

The public meeting will be an opportunity to learn more about what RDOS assessments have found with respect to the systems, which can be found online here.

The meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and can be attended in person, by phone at 1-833-311-4101 with access code 2770 672 1677, or online.

Following the public discussion period, there will be an assent process, should the board choose to continue with acquisition of the utilities. Full transfer of the assets could take place in early 2025.