Tickets now on sale for annual Tee It Up golf tournament for OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre

Photo: Contributed

Early bird registration is now open for the annual Tee It Up for OSNS charity golf tournament.

Benefiting the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre, which helps children with developmental challenges all throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen, the tournament will take place Friday, Aug. 30 at Fairview Mountain Golf Club.

Since its inception in 2021, the tournament has raised over $177,000 to support the charity.

“The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre is extremely grateful for the continued generosity of Fairview Mountain Golf Club to help raise awareness and funds for needed supports and services for the children and families of the South Okanagan Similkameen. It’s an honour to partner on this significant cause for the fourth annual Tee It Up," said Heather Miller, OSNS executive director, in a press release.



Along with the golf, there will be a dinner and reception accompanied by prizes and a live auction. Golfers will have the opportunity to experience treatment-type activities during the round, offering them insight into the challenges children face during pediatric rehabilitation at OSNS.



"Funds from the golf tournament are paramount to ensuring the Centre can provide support and education for children and families, purchase medical equipment for children with support needs and increase and improve access to services," reads the press release.



Early bird registrants who sign up before April 29 will be entered into a draw for a chance to win $150 to Okanagan Virtual Golf, two tickets to a Vees playoff game and a VIP tour of OSNS for their golf team.



“I'm fortunate to have visited OSNS for a tour and have seen first-hand that it is a well-run centre with a dedicated team. I'm thrilled to get behind this cause again in 2024 as I know how important fundraisers like this are to the success of the organization. All of us at Fairview are looking forward to the 2024 golf season and encourage people to get involved in this great event. Our course is in great shape and we're eager to welcome back old players and new,” said Brian MacDonald, general manager and director of golf at Fairview Mountain Golf Club.



Registration is available now online here at a cost of $1,000 per foursome.

The price includes 18 holes of golf, golf cart, swag bag, and admission to the dinner reception.



Any businesses or individuals interested in sponsorship opportunities ranging from $500 to $5,000 can email [email protected] for more information.