Penticton council to support concept of Youth Climate Corps at provincial, federal levels

Penticton council will be showing their support for a Youth Climate Corps (YYC), both at the federal and provincial levels, after one councillor urged them to help push for climate change initiatives.

At Tuesday's meeting, Coun. Isaac Gilbert asked for a vote on his notice of motion that the City of Penticton formally urge the federal government to establish a YYC along with a major financial commitment of $1 billion per year in the next federal budget. Gilbert also proposed writing to the federal ministers involved expressing this support.

This also includes urging the provincial government to establish a provincial YYC, starting with a major financial commitment of $200 million per year in the next BC budget and write to the provincial ministers concerned expressing this support.

The YCC movement aims to train youth for careers in "well-paying green jobs" to ensure Canada and British Columbia have a skilled workforce for the new climate economy.

"I think it's really good to give youth this opportunity in this country and in this province space to try to work to help fight climate change but also to prepare them for the workforce and jobs," Gilbert said. "I think this is a good opportunity for the nation to do it. And this is just a letter of support to it."

Coun. Helena Konanz questioned where the estimated $1 billion per year for the federal budget and $200 million for the provincial budget came from.

Gilbert answered that the number comes from research by an environmental climate action group, the Climate Emergency Unit, leading the charge, along with federal MPs.

"With our federal and provincial governments with such huge deficits that affects all of us and affects our youth because they're the ones that are going to have to pay for this in the future, I just can't can't support a letter going to request this," Konanz said.

Coun. James Miller commented that maybe it's time to look at drive-thrus and their impact on pollution numbers, as well as questioning the number of motions submitted as of late to staff by council members.

"Maybe this would work better with council working together as a team and bringing them to the public via the council agenda and I think that's something that we just might want to consider, rather than every time we come up with a bright idea coming forward with a notice of motion," he added.

Major Julius Bloomfield pointed out that notices of motion are how councillors get items on an agenda.

Miller suggested that councillors should instead have a chat with the CAO and then it would likely end up on a future agenda instead.

"I think that focusing on notices of motion right now is not what we're looking at," Konanz said.

"We're looking at the actual notice of motion. I think we should speak to that because we're going to have to vote on this [in the] next couple minutes."

Bloomfield said he had no problem endorsing a call for the YYC, though he suspects the federal government may have a different number for what would fit into the budget.

The motion passed with Coun. Miller, Konanz and Boultbee opposed.

City of Penticton council has no bearing on federal budget decisions beyond showing support for the concept.