Penticton Public Library and Museum to close for month of June

Photo: City of Penticton

The Penticton Library and Museum will be closed for a month this summer to allow for electrical upgrades to the building.

From May 31 to July 3, full building infrastructure will be upgraded to to the current 600V three-phase standard. According to a press release from the city, equipment being replaced "requires full decommissioning, in addition to the removal and replacement of any non-reusable and obsolete wiring throughout the facility."

“We understand this will cause disruption to users and we’re taking steps to ensure patrons can access the digital collections and also stock up on physical materials,” said chief librarian Heather Buzzell.

“These upgrades are much needed to ensure our facility can provide the level of service that residents expect. We thank everyone for their patience as we go through this period of renovation.”

The physical collections and book returns will not be available during construction, therefore all due dates will be extended through June.

The book drop will be closed. The library is currently increasing the number of books people are able to check out per card to 75, so folks can stock up, but they note that unfortunately this increase only applies to books, not magazines, DVDs, board or video games or other "Library of Things" items.

A library staff member is available by phone at 250-770-7781 from Tuesday to Friday between 1 and 3 p.m., to help with any account questions or problems, or via email at [email protected].

All digital collections will be available during the closure using an active library card.

"Pick up for Summer Reading Club packages will be announced closer to the pickup date on the Library’s website and Facebook page," reads the press release.

"Youth under 24 that are wanting to register for the free transit pass can still do so at City Hall, the Foundry, the Ooknakane Friendship Centre or the Community Centre."

The Penticton Museum and Archives will also be closed during that time. Teachers looking to arrange for an off-site program can call 250-487-9446 after June 3.

“We know that the museum is a popular destination for families as we head into the summer, but these electrical upgrades are needed to bring the building up to par and ensure continued operation for some time to come. The museum will be present at this years Kidzfest and we look forward to re-opening in early July,” said Dennis Oomen, manager of the Penticton Museum & Archives.

Archival inquires can be sent to: [email protected] or, phone 250-490-2452. All inquires will be dealt with when the archives re-opens.

The work includes upgrading of the full building infrastructure to the current 600V three-phase standard. All equipment being replaced within the facility requires full decommissioning, in addition to the removal and replacement of any non-reusable and obsolete wiring throughout the facility.