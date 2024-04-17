BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen branch almost out of all dog and cat food

Photo: Pixabay

Dry dog and cat food have completely run out at the BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen branch, and they are getting very low on wet food supplies too.

Acting manager Holly Williams said they've seen an increased need at their community food bank, which has emptied out stock shelves.

"We've been just rationing super small amounts and now we're completely out, we have nothing else to draw on," she said. "We're definitely pretty desperate."

The donated food is given out to people and their animals in need in the community, and is a heavily relied-upon resource for many.

"This food that we're asking for to be donated isn't exclusively for the food bank. We also use it for like picky eaters in our care that sometimes need some different variety."

Williams said they have a lot of cats in their care at the time, after the organization took in an intake of more than 200 cats and kittens from a single home in Houston.

"So not all of the animals in our care are available for adoption. But they all need different types of foods."

The shelter post on Wednesday said they are in dire need of:

Dry dog & cat food

Wet dog & cat food

Kitty litter (clay, pine, or any other type)

Kitten & puppy food

Donations of food can be made in person at 2200 Dartmouth Drive, with drop off anytime from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The doors of the SPCA are unlocked only from noon until 4 p.m.

"But we're here every single day. People can bring stuff anytime, we even have an Amazon wishlist if they want to get it delivered here, whatever works. We're super grateful for any help and support."

While monetary donations go to help animals in the community, Williams points out might not go directly to the food bank, which is why physical items are best.

The team will also be hosting an open house on Saturday, April 27 from noon to 4 p.m.

"We'd love to have people stop by and we're going to have a food drive on that day as well. So that's a good day to bring any donation if they want," Williams added.