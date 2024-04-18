BC group works on making Okanagan-Similkameen bat friendly communities as the little flying mammals return

Casey Richardson

Wednesday was International Bat Appreciation Day, an important day to the BC Community Bat Program as they work on maintaining a healthy bat habitat in the Okanagan Valley and expand their programming.

Okanagan Coordinator Paula Rodriguez de la Vega said that since it is springtime, bats are returning from their winter hibernation and returning from deep in the caves and mountains.

"Bats are really important. They eat a lot of insects and they're important part of our environment. We don't have any fruit-eating bats. All of the bats that we have here in the Okanagan eat insects," she added.

There are 15 species of bats in the province, which can inhabit the desert and forests, the islands, lowlands and high elevation landscapes. Bats can eat half of their body weight in insects in one night.

Ten out of the 15 local bat species are listed as at-risk or endangered. Bats face myriad threats, one of which is "white-nose syndrome," which is caused by a fungus that attacks bats during hibernation. This is just one of the reasons the Community Bat Program works hard on maintaining habitat and helping provide new area for bats to roost.

"Bat boxes are a way to mitigate the loss of bat habitat," Rodriguez de la Vega said. "About six of our bat species out of the 15 like to sometimes roost in buildings. And of course, that is a coexistence that some people aren't comfortable with, and they want to evict them from a building."

"So a bat box is an alternative place for the bats to to be able to habitate without being in the attic of somebody's house."

However, there are also best management practices to coexist with a bat colony on buildings or in attics.

Rodriguez de la Vega said the best thing to do is if you find a bat on your home is to leave them alone.

"They're not doing any harm. The bats cannot chew wood because their teeth are very tiny," she added. "And they also cannot scratch like a mouse or a rat can because their forearms are actually their wings.

"Bats only take advantage of little spaces that can be as small as your thumb. And they like to fly in there, turn upside down, curl up their wings and sleep."

Bats will often roost along the lakeshore in any of the large trees or rock cliffs.

"So all of the habitat around our lakes in the Okanagan is super important, because of all of those large trees, the riparian area that exists beside the lake, it's also where a lot of their foraging happens. So there's lots of insects as well along the lake, and thus, a lot of food for the bats to be able to forage."

New to the Okanagan team this year is support from the South Okanagan Conservation fund to help establish Penticton, Kaleden and other areas nearby as a bat-friendly communities.

"We'll be doing a lot of events to try and raise more awareness and get these municipalities and regional districts certified," Rodriguez de la Vega said.

The non-profit organization is asking everyone to report any dead bats they may see, and here is what you can do to help:

Report any sightings of live or dead bats in your area on www.bcbats.ca

Sign up for bat counts during the summer and help collect information about how many bats are roosting in the Okanagan.

Become a Bat Ambassador to be a bat champion in your community.

Get involved and get your community certified as a Bat Friendly Community.

Visit bcbats.ca to find free resources, ask questions, read about different species and their life history, and find opportunities to contribute to the program.

Donate to bcbats.ca to help them help bats.

Rodriguez de la Vega said she hopes residents will take the time to learn more about bats.

"Learn how to appreciate them. They're really amazing mammals that we coexist with and share our environment with."