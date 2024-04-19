Penticton Chamber of Commerce unveils latest Top 40 winners

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and Kettle Valley Memorial are rolling out profiles on this year's Top 40 award recipients. Read about the winners every Friday morning.

It's Friday again, meaning another chance to showcase the Pentictonites chosen to be recognized for their phenomenal skills, talent, and contributions as local leaders.

The selection committee has completed their work evaluating each of the Top 40’s list of nominees. Two recipients will be named every week – a recipient that is under 40, and one who is 40 or older, until all 40 recipients have been revealed.

Kettle Valley Memorial and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce said that the nominees were independently scored by multiple judges on a number of criteria including their vision and leadership, innovations, achievements, positive influence, commitment to social responsibility and their involvement with the community.

Top 40 Under 40 Award recipient: Kelsey Hoy

Kelsey Hoy is the owner of Tickleberry’s, the beloved ice-cream shop that was started by her parents back in 1989. Embracing her family’s legacy of becoming the biggest supplier of scooped ice cream in Western Canada, Kelsey has expanded Tickleberry’s to three locations and has grown the staff from a compliment of 5 to over 70 workers during the peak season.

To Kelsey, community is everything and makes decisions that are responsive to the community’s needs. For instance, 100% of Tickleberry’s annual Christmas Shop Night ticket sales go to a select charity each year with last year’s funds donated to Mamas for Mamas, free ice cream cones were provided to firefighters during the wildfires, and they even donated sales to Ogo’s in Penticton when they were violently broken into back in 2021. Kelsey is also a very strong supporter of buying local first, including gourmet food and bath and body products for their retail area and supporting their staff’s side hustles of baking, jewelry making, and more.

From the staff’s perspective, many of them would say “Tickleberry's is a pretty fun place to work, where you get free ice cream and they let teenagers be managers which is cool”. Kelsey ensures that her valued team members are always involved in the creation of new fudge and ice cream flavours, and during the summer, all of the staff get to participate in the ‘9 Weeks of Awesome' initiative where the team can win weekly gift cards and be entered to win a big prize at the end of the year. It's a great way to promote success and have fun! Tickleberry’s is also known for granting any time off request, no matter what time of year or for how long, understanding that things in life happen, and take the view that personal time is paramount to promoting creativity and brings the team together when they accommodate any kind of personal leave.

But Kelsey is not finished there. When she isn’t busy helping other young entrepreneurs or raising her family, she is working at making it possible to pay her year-round staff a living wage, and given her spirit and determination, we wouldn’t be surprised to hear that Tickleberry’s will be growing some more.

Top 40 Over 40 Award recipient: Linda Sankey

Linda Sankey, Executive Director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society, has been recognized this week as a Top 40 award recipient for her many contributions to the wellness of Penticton and its residents.

In the workplace, Linda has demonstrated exceptional leadership by fostering an inclusive and supportive environment. One of the unique ways she does this is by approaching the quiet people on her team before meeting time in order to ensure that they have a chance to share their thoughts which they may not otherwise do in a group setting, even though their ideas are just as valuable and insightful as those comfortable speaking in front of a crowd. Linda also hires employees who have had a life changing disability, giving many people a first chance at employment following their disability.

The Brain Injury Society has seen significant growth during Linda’s tenure, increasing from 9 to 24 positions, and has managed to stay open when over 50 other brain injury organizations in B.C. alone closed from a lack of funding. She has expanded their housing portfolio from 32 individuals in 3 housing locations to 278 people being housed in 7 locations, and has now set her sights on creating a new low-cost housing building with the aim of including office space for her staff so that money currently used to pay rent would instead benefit her clients and their specific needs.

Anyone familiar with Linda or her work knows how passionate she is about social wellness. She was a strong voice who urged the City of Penticton to create a social development department, which became reality 4 years ago and has since resulted in many new community programs and assistance for Penticton’s more vulnerable population. As co-Chair of the 100 More Homes Penticton, she has been able to advocate the needs of those experiencing homelessness by facilitating partnerships with other organizations like ASK Wellness. Linda was also part of the City’s OCP Housing Task Force and continues to be an active member of the Aging Well Penticton collaborative, whose mission is to reduce isolation for people who are over 65 and are unable to socialize due to infirmity.

Given all of these contributions and more, it is no surprise to see Linda Sankey named as a Top 40 Award recipient.