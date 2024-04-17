Penticton spring and summer recreation programming released

Photo: Contributed

Recreation Penticton has released its spring and summer recreation guide in anticipation of registration day later this month.

Beginning Apr. 24 at 8 a.m., locals can register for their favourite programs until spaces fill up.

“We’re looking forward to offering community favourites again such as Tumble Bees and Rose Garden Yoga, and are excited to add fresh additions like drop-in adult fitness programs and Summer Nights Roller Disco,” said recreation business supervisor Darcey Godfrey.

“The new schedule is full of programs for tots, families, children and youth, adults and active agers to keep our community and visitors going all season long.”

The guide is available online and can be picked up in person at:

Penticton Community Centre

Okanagan College

Penticton Seniors Drop-in Centre

OneSky Community Resources

Penticton Public Library

Penticton Art Gallery

BGC Okanagan

Registration for locals begins on the 24th and non-residents can register on the 25th.

Those interested can sign up online through the City’s website at penticton.ca/register or by calling the Penticton Community Centre at 250-490-2426 ext. 6.