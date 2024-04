Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

There will be a planned closure on Highway 97 north of Summerland Friday, as ongoing landslide mitigation work continues.

On Friday April 19, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the highway will be closed to all traffic between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.

The highway will be opened as soon as the work and safety assessments are completed.

Travellers can also expect intermittent 15-20 minute closures at any time.