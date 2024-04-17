Penticton RCMP asking for witnesses of pedestrian hit by vehicle

Photo: Contributed

Penticton RCMP are asking for the public's assistance with any information pertaining to an early morning incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

In a press release, police said a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle near Highway 97 and Sage Mesa Drive early Wednesday morning.

The investigation is still ongoing and there are no further details to provide at this time.

Should anyone have any further information, they are asked to please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.