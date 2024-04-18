100 More Homes Penticton pitches council for a temporary shelter all winter

Photo: Pixabay

The operators of an emergency winter shelter for vulnerable people in Penticton want to see changes after putting people out into the cold this past winter.

100 More Homes (100MH) Penticton worked with multiple local agencies and United Way to run the shelter during the coldest days of the year. Emergency shelters traditionally only open under specific weather circumstances, which operators say is not enough.

Linda Sankey and Annika Kirk with 100MH spoke to council on Tuesday afternoon, providing an update and asking for council's support for changes to the temporary shelter model.

Sankey said this would allow the shelter to be open every night during the winter months, so that people who need to be in out of the cold have a place where they know they can go every day through those winter months.

They reported that between Dec. 1 and March 10, an average of 55 individuals per month accessed the emergency shelter services. The shelter was activated 67 per cent of that time and 85 per cent of that time, the capacity of 40 beds at the shelter was at maximum and people were turned away.

The partially city-funded shelter was located at 1704 Government Street, a privately-owned space leased by the city for roughly $20,000 from December 2023 to March 31, 2024. BC Housing covers operational costs.

The shelter was open only overnight and during specific weather conditions, including:

Temperatures that are at or "feel like" -5 C or below

Wind chill

Snowstorm of more than five centimetres

Freezing rain of more than five millimetres for three consistent days

Other inclement weather

The shelter opened at 8 p.m. on days that meet those criteria, and was closed by 10 a.m. the following mornings.

The city has, in recent years, dealt with inconsistencies in winter shelter operations due to issues with locations, and the previous council got into a public political fight over a downtown emergency shelter in 2021 that nearly went to court.

Sankey said they believe the population would be better served and supported if the shelter was set up on a permanent basis for the winter months.

"[If you're] trying to provide, say, wound care to someone whose feet are blistered from frostbite and you can't find them the next day if they're outside because the temperature is just warmed up a little bit," she said, posing a theoretical situation.

"But if they're in the shelter every day, we may avoid them getting the frostbite and might reduce the cost of the health system that way and we would be able to insert those care and supports to get them into some level of community housing continuum."

Kirk added that through their work this past winter, there were five people that became permanently housed and two were sent to treatment.

Coun. Helena Konanz commended 100MH on their work but questioned whether the City of Penticton should be providing a space for beds. She suggested that instead, council could advocate at the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen table or with the province on getting more services available throughout the area, not just in Penticton.

"I know this winter we also saw sheltering operators in Oliver and also in West Kelowna this year," Sankey said in answer.

"So I think that actually reduced the number of people that were coming to Penticton more than in other years where those services were not available in those communities.

"I don't see it being a problem. I don't know if those other communities have the capacity with a smaller number of nonprofits there to run those services though."

Costs to run the shelter are unknown at this time, as Sankey said they were hoping to get a nod to pursue investigating that model but that BC Housing noted that they would be willing to help fund this project.

She added that if it matched the model that was provided the previous winter, which was for the city's portion to include covering the rental portion of the space, that would remain the same.

"I think that this past winter was, dare I say, a successful winter shelter operation," Mayor Julius Bloomdfeild said.

"The feedback that we've got was one of the public being generally satisfied with the efforts that were made...The question of temporary and emergency has always been a hot topic because it's all about location of where that shelter is going to be."

He added that there is willingness from the city to step in and be part of the solution.

"We acknowledge that, as the major centre in the South Okanagan, we do attract some homeless people that are homeless in other parts of the area, especially during winter. That's because we have the services to provide for them. And it's the same reason that we attract businesses, and we attract jobs when we attract all the services that go to the outside areas as well."

Council encouraged 100MH to speak with their partners and ensure other areas within the regional district are involved in the conversation as well, with Bloomfield noting this will be a point of discussion for future considerations.