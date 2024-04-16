Naramata hosting plenty of Earth Day activities

Photo: Pexels

Naramata will be chock-full of activities for Earth Day on Saturday, from workshops to special wine tastings and star gazing.

NaramataSlow, a non-profit community group, and local businesses are hoping to show their support for environmental protection through the green celebrations.

The Naramata Inn will be hosting a night of discovery at its Eliza Wine Bar, with Dark Sky Naramata. At this event, winemakers Del Halladay and Jay Drysdale and special guest astronomer Ryan Ransom from Okanagan College, will be hosting an evening showcasing the "power of the dark sky."

"Through the lens of wines that are inspired and informed by dark nights (and through some powerful telescopes) learn why dark skies are important and powerful," NaramataSlow shared.

The event runs on Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the event page, here.

Also on Saturday is the annual Naramata Yard Sale, which takes over the village with widespread participation from across the community.

Dozens of homes and community groups will be showcasing wares and encourage visitors and locals alike to browse and hunt for bargains.

All are welcome at the sale, which will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those looking for a bit of learning can head to the Great Naramata Bat Box project at Elephant Island Winery.

Participants will get to build, learn about and take home a bat roost (or just take and learn) from noon to 4 p.m. This event has no charge, and is co-sponsored by Naramata Wood Co.

Or, if you've got a taste for sustainability in the winery department, Sustainable Winegrowing BC will be at the Wine Vault, along with music and food trucks.

Running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 16 wineries are participating in the tasting event. For tickets, head to the website, here.