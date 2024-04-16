Penticton Farmers’ Market returns Saturday, bringing road closures and crowds downtown until October

Photo: Penticton Farmers Market

Penticton residents and visitors are reminded to watch for increased foot traffic throughout downtown with the return of the local Farmers’ Market this Saturday morning.

The market, which is entering its 34th year, will mean a road closure in the 100-block of Main Street, north of Westminster Avenue, every Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drivers in the area is reminded to slow down, watch for signage and anticipate extra congestion.

Two separate events will also be taking place at Gyro Park this Saturday, including a volunteer appreciation breakfast plus the City’s Earth Day celebrations.

More details about Earth Day can be found online here and to RSVP for the free pancake breakfast, visit volunteercentre.info

Starting May 18, the Downtown Community Market will also set up along Main Street, next to the Farmers’ Market in the 200 block and the free bike valet service at Gyro Park will open to the public.

The Farmers’ Market will be running every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 26

Casey Richardson