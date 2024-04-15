BC Wildfire, Upper Similkameen Indian Band start 14-hectare prescribed burn

Photo: Castanet file photo

BC Wildfire Service is joining the Upper Similkameen Indian Band in carrying out a prescribed burn of 14 hectares this week.

On social media Monday afternoon, BC Wildfire Service said it would be conducting three separate treatment units, reaching 10 kilometres east of Hedley, until Tuesday.

“Smoke will be seen from Highway 3, as well as the town of Hedley and surrounding communities,” reads the social media post.”Traffic control signs will be in place along Highway 3.”

BC Wildfire Service adds that the prescribed burn will “reduce the buildup of dead grass, promote the growth of traditional foods, aid in community protection in a Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) area and provide critical cross training opportunities for BC Wildfire Service personnel and Upper Similkameen Indian Band.”

Open burn season in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen ends tonight at midnight. Until October, burning will be prohibited in the Anarchist, Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls, and Willowbrook areas.