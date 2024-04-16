Penticton pizzeria hosting fundraising dinner and silent auction to help family of industry local

Photo: Facebook/File photo

A Penticton restaurant is hosting a dinner in honour of a local wine manager who died in a car crash near Kaleden in December.

Kane Morgan, 37, was the general manager of Rust Wine Co., and was on his way home from work on Dec. 8, 2023, when he was involved in a crash at the intersection of Lakehill Road and Highway 97.

Morgan did not survive.

Tratto Pizzeria is hosting a special fundraising dinner in memory of Morgan on Sunday, to support the family he left behind when he passed.

Co-owner Christopher Royal said in the announcement that Morgan was not only a talented winemaker but also a wonderful human being.

The dinner will feature a five-course sit-down meal paired with wine and beer. The cost of the meal will be $100 plus GST.

"Additionally, there will be a silent auction of wine, hospitality experiences, and premium tastings. All proceeds from the dinner and auction will go directly to support Morgan’s family, including his wife and two children," Royal added.



"In light of the challenges our industry, and the wine industry in particular, has faced over the past five years due to fires, floods, and climate change, we believe it’s important to come together to celebrate the life of someone who embodied the qualities we all strive for."



People are asked to reserve at their earliest convenience to get a seat for this special evening, which can be found online here.