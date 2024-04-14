Okanagan Fest of Ale draws craft beer enthusiasts to Penticton

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Trade and Convention Centre buzzed with excitement as 67 British Columbia-based craft brewers gathered to showcase more than 200 craft beers and ciders this weekend.

Organized by the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society, the event drew crowds ready a number of brews.'

"We had an awesome time this weekend and are thrilled with the success of the event. We are very fortunate to attract some of the best brewers and cideries to the event as well as guests with a keen interest in craft beers and ciders," said Michael Stocker, President of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society.

A panel of judges were tasked with evaluating over 100 different beers and ciders to determine winners in 15 categories, including the coveted Best in Show award.

Among the notable winners were Wild Ambition from Kelowna, whose Extinction Reversal Gose clinched the coveted Best in Show award.

Other standout entries included Firehall Brewing's Caution: Sour Series - Bumbleberry Honey, Tin Whistle Brewing's Peaches and Cream Non-Alcoholic, and Lakesider Brewing's Skinny Dip Crisp Lager, among others.

