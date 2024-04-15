Submit your images to the Summerland Museum Earth Day photo contest

Photo: Summerland Museum

The Summerland Museum has opened submissions to its Earth Day photo contest, taking place later this month.

Those interested in participating are asked to "take a photo that showcases the natural beauty of Summerland — from a sunset, flowers, the animals you see wandering around the town, or anything in between” by the submission deadline on April 20.

The contest is organized by three age groups, 12 and under, 13 to 18, and 19 plus. Prizes will be offered by various local businesses, including Summerland Sweets, Summerland Greenhouses, and Detonate Brewing.

Voting on the Summerland Earth Day photos will be carried out on Facebook from April 21 to 26.