Penticton Gun & Antique Show & Sale a full house of collectables

Crowds came to check out the hundreds of items on display at the 26th annual Penticton Gun & Antique Show & Sale on Saturday.

The event, which is hosted at the Penticton Curling Club, brings people out from across BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Head organizer Kevin Burchell said there's all different kinds of guns, hunting gear, leather work, old bear traps and even collectible China to see, with most vendors and displays leaning towards a Western style.

"There's people that come and need to know appraisals of firearms, for insurance reasons or they want to know what grandpa's gun was worth. What could I do with it?" he added.

"It's as much a social thing as it is a collectible thing."

He said it's also a chance for people to learn from one another and share their own knowledge.

"It doesn't matter which side of the table you're on. You're always learning something. And somebody's got something you haven't seen."

The show runs on Saturday until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

General Admission is $10.00, Seniors are $5.00 and Children under 12 are free (w/ adult).