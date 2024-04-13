Penticton councillor pitching for a hotel to be attached to the Trade and Convention Centre

Photo: File photo

A city councillor will be introducing a notice of motion at the council meeting on Tuesday, hoping to see if it's possible to get a hotel attached to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

In the council agenda, Coun. Isaac Gilbert will be asking for vote on whether to direct staff to report back with an outline of the steps necessary to achieve a hotel for the area as part of the North Gateway Plan.

Gilbert detailed his motion for council in the agenda, in which he said adding a hotel attached to the convention centre will "help continue and create long-term agreements with organizations to bring conventions to Penticton."

"The convention business has evolved over the years and the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre must stay relevant to those changes," he added.

"Convention organizers use apps that filter out convention centres by their attributes. The PTCC is filtered out by these apps when organizations ask for a hotel attached to the convention centre. There are missed opportunities to host more conventions because a hotel is not attached to the PTCC."

The area around the PTCC has seen growth, as the city continues to work on development as a part of the North Gateway Plan, which aims transform the northwestern tip of Penticton into a vibrant community over the next 20 to 30 years.

The Four Points by Sheraton Penticton at the Convention Centre opened in January, directly across the street from Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. The six-storey, 121-room hotel owned and operated by Mundi Hotel Enterprises.

Recently, Hotel Penticton, previously the Coast Hotel, received council approval for a 52-room addition to its existing 35-suite operation on Westminster Avenue.

Gilbert added that with the changes to the BC short-term rental accommodation legislation, there will be less available through home stays.

"The city’s accommodation inventory will drop with the new legislation and must increase its hotel stock to supply rooms for conventions and vacationers," he said in the report.

"The Penticton Airport has lost two daily airlines over the past year. A hotel attached to the convention centre would make it more relevant when organizations are booking convention centres in the interior. This competitive advantage could create a demand to encourage more daily flights to Vancouver and Edmonton."

Council will discuss the motion on Tuesday.