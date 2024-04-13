RDOS hosting energy conservation workshop for South Okanagan Similkameen municipal partners, hotels and small businesses

Photo: Pixabay

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be working with municipal partners, hotels and small businesses on better energy practices this week.

In an effort to help accelerate energy and climate action within the local region, the RDOS will be hosting an energy conservation workshop at the Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre on Friday.

The workshop will focus on:

Engaging small businesses, associated government, and non-government organizations to improve energy conservation and management efforts

Providing information on energy conservation and management programs, rebates, and incentives offered by FortisBC and the City of Penticton

Sharing experiences and knowledge from ongoing and completed sustainability projects in the region

The workshop runs on Friday, April 26 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided and a detailed workshop itinerary will be shared.

Registration is required for participation in the workshop.

To register visit RDOS sign up form website here. Registration is open until Monday.