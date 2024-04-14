Cawston's Klippers Organics and Row Fourteen hosting annual MacKenzie Road Art & Wine Crawl

Photo: Klippers Marketplace & Cafe The first annual MacKenzie Road Art & Wine Crawl back in 2022

The first weekend in May will host a special celebration of artisans, tastings from wineries, cideries, distilleries, and breweries all local to the Similkameen Valley.

Klippers Organics and Row Fourteen is inviting community members of the Similkameen and Okanagan regions out to attend the annual MacKenzie Road Art & Wine Crawl in Cawston.

Hosting for the third year in a row, Klippers said this event celebrates the "intersection of creativity, community, and commerce, fostering community connection and appreciation for the arts and local businesses."



There will also be live musical performances throughout the day.



Culinary offerings will be provided by Klippers Marketplace & Cafe and Row Fourteen.



"We are thrilled to once again host the Art & Wine Crawl, bringing together the vibrant arts scene and diverse flavours of the Similkameen Valley."



The event is free to attend. For more information, visit Klippers Marketplace & Cafe on Facebook.



Klippers Organic Acres and Row Fourteen are located at 525 and 625 MacKenzie Road in Cawston.