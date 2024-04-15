Penticton & District Community Arts Council hosting special evening of wine, cheese and art

Photo: Pixabay

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council is inviting the community to “Wine by the Glass” for a special evening of wine, cheese and art.

At this event, visitors can enjoy a glass of wine along with a tour of Nancy Dearborn’s solo exhibition The Shattered Canvas: Fragments of Beauty in Unexpected Places with the artist.

The exhibit will run until Friday, May 17 along with our first youth-only group exhibition, 13 Going on 30.

The PDCAC galleries are currently open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Wine by the Glass event will take place on Saturday, April 20 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Gallery 1 at the Leir House Cultural Centre.

Tickets are available for $10 on Evenbrite here and include a complementary glass of wine from Nighthawk Winery and some cheese.

Additional glasses of wine can be purchased at the event, and non-alcoholic options are also available.