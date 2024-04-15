Miss Penticton fundraising for to local non-profit organizations with homemade cookie dough

Photo: Miss Penticton Program/Stuart Bish Photography

If you've got a craving for sweets and a desire to give back to the community, look no further than the Miss Penticton Program's first annual cookie dough fundraiser.

The non-profit organization, which has been running for the last 76 years, saw its court this year want to become more involved with the city.

Queen Annika and Princess Elena developed the idea of running a cookie dough fundraiser to raise awareness and funds for local organizations.

"We have decided to donate 50 per cent of proceeds to a variety of local non-profits within Penticton, and distribute the remaining 50 per cent of proceeds amongst Miss Penticton programs," the program shared.

"We currently have five candidates competing for the title of Miss Penticton 2024/2025. The Miss Penticton program teaches young females necessary life skills and promotes leadership and ambassadorship."

The program will be offering Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake and Penticton Vees (blue cookie dough with white chocolate chips) cookie dough for $10 a batch.

Their goal is to sell 1000 tubs of cookie dough.

Order forms are live now until April 19. The girls will be making the cookie dough on April 27, and will have it available for pick up that same day.

For more information and to order, head to the website here.