RDOS rec team hosting the first Similkameen 5K Fun Run/Walk

Photo: Pixabay

Runners, to your marks!

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Recreation team will soon be hosting the first ever Similkameen 5K Fun Run/Walk.

Hoping to help raise funds for the Similkameen Starfish Pack program, participants are invited out for Sunday, April 21, at Memorial Park in Keremeos.

The race is hosted partnership with the Similkameen Trails Society, the Similkameen Country Development Association (SCDA), and the Neighbourhood Small Grants program through the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.

The RDOS said the Fun Run/Walk starts at 10 a.m .with a 15-minute warm-up beforehand.

"The race route will be a trail section of the Vancouver, Victoria and Eastern Railway (VV&E) and will conclude at Memorial Park (417 7th Avenue)," the RDOS added.

"The race is self-timed and all fitness levels are welcome. There will be 1 km and 2 km route options available."

To register, visit the Similkameen Recreation Centre at 311 9th Street in Keremeos. The registration cash fee is $2 minimum and participants can donate more if they wish.

Registration closes Saturday, April 20.