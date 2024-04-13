Penticton Fest of Ale packed full of locals and tourists enjoying beers from around BC

Casey Richardson

Crowds were out to enjoy the Okanagan Fest of Ale weekend kick-off on Friday night, sampling craft beers and ciders from around British Columbia.

More than 70 craft breweries and cideries are spread throughout the indoor/outdoor format alongside live entertainment and food trucks at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Volunteer President Michael Stokker said there was at least a thousand people out for the event Friday and they're expecting even bigger numbers on Saturday.

"Part of our mandate is to introduce craft breweries and craft beer to the public. The other part is to bring in tourists from outside the area and support the local industry in the shoulder season," he said.

"The biggest part of our mandate is trying to give back to the community through donations to local charities."

The festival is operated by a non-profit organization which gives proceeds back to the community. More than $800,000 has been given to registered charities to date.

Stokker said the event wouldn't be possible without all the volunteers and groups that help pitch in.

Now in its 27th year, the popular festival has been bringing lovers of craft brewing together since 1996.

Deadfall Brewing from Prince George came out for the first time this year, excited to show off their American Brown Ale that they won the Canada Beer Cup with, and a seasonal IPA they also won an award for at the BC Brewing Awards.

Head Brewer Brandon Baerwald said he just heard it was a "really rad festival" and wanted to check it out.

"I like the Okanagan and just kind of wanted to come out and meet you fine, folks, and let you guys try some of our beer," he added. "It's kind of amazing to pour beer next to a lot of these big names. It's been fun."

While their product is only available locally, he said he hopes to see people come by in the future if they're ever in town.

"We're on the way to Alaska and the Yukon itself, so hit us up next time you guys roll through."

A multiple repeat vendor at the festival is Driftwood Brewery from Esquimalt. Brewery agent Jason James said the event is always well organized and great to come out to.

"The crowds are great, really receptive. You got a pretty good educated crowd coming in and asking some good questions and it's just a great time of year to be in Penticton," he added.

Their beers can be found throughout the Interior in most liquor stores and come restaurants.

New this year is free transit to and from the event via BC Transit. A Fest of Ale ticket will get you on the bus without a fare, to ensure everyone has a safe way home.

"It's a fun time, a good time to be day drinking," Stokker said with a chuckle.

Tickets are still available for Saturday online here or at the door. The event runs from noon until 6 p.m.