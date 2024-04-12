Pink Boots fundraiser beer brought to life by the women of Penticton's Cannery Brewing

Photo: Contributed

The special Pink Boots West Coast Pilsner is ready to launch, after the women of Penticton's Cannery Brewing worked on its creation back on International Women's Day.

Cannery Brewing announce the launch of the New World Pilsner on Wednesday, which features Ahtanum, El Dorado, HBC 638 and Idaho 7 hops.



Not only is the beer launching at Okanagan Fest of Ale this weekend, it will also be available as of Friday in the taproom.



Cannery Brewing said building this special Pink Boots West Coast Pilsner was a "wonderful way to celebrate International Women's Day and the amazing, passionate and hard working women on our team."



As is often done in the local craft beer community, Cannery collaborated on this beer with Brittany, the brewer at Summerland's Giant's Head Brewing, and Lundy from Pink Boots Society Canada.



A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this beer will go to the Pink Boots Society which helps women beer professionals through education.

The beer will also be available in the Cannery Brewing taproom and at select BC and Alberta private liquor stores in four-packs of 473ml cans for a limited time in the days ahead.