Province building on resources for Princeton with new model to help high-risk individuals

Photo: Contributed

The province said Princeton will soon be benefitting from a model that will advance public safety and connect vulnerable people to services in a faster, more manageable service.

The town was chosen as one of 36 communities with Safe Community Situation Tables operating throughout the province.

In a news release on Friday, the province said that locals will be "better served" by this model, which brings a collaborative approach to complex social challenges. A diverse range of front-line personnel will work together to "deliver faster access to services for individuals at risk of harm or victimization."

"Safe Community Situation Tables gather front-line workers from the public safety, health and social service sectors to identify high-risk individuals and rapidly connect them to services and supports they need, before they experience a negative or traumatic event," the province said.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General said by uniting agencies and front-line workers, the model is not just preventing harm.

"We’re actively working to enhance the lives of individuals by providing timely access to essential services and supports necessary for a brighter, safer future.”

Members of the Princeton table are expected to complete their training and onboarding in the coming months.

Involved partners will meet weekly to address issues pertaining to their community, such as mental health and addictions, homelessness and poverty.

“Initiatives like Safe Community Situation Tables ensure that people in Princeton can quickly access the services they need to succeed, the people in the community keeping us all safe are well connected, and we all can work together to help make sure people don't fall through the cracks,” Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen said.

The idea is that the structured, collaborative approach of the program will manage complex and urgent circumstances by bringing together key groups and using systematic processes to mitigate risk and develop action plans to respond more effectively to the needs of each individual.

“The Town of Princeton is excited for this opportunity,” Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne added. “Rural communities have been struggling with connecting individuals to services for the past 15-plus years. This funding shows that by working together with rural partners like Princeton, the provincial government is listening to us.”

Through the program, front-line workers will be able to:

proactively identify risks through real-time information sharing;

reduce long-term demand on emergency and police resources;

leverage and co-ordinate existing community assets and relationships between health supports, victim services, and culturally safe support and services;

plan and deliver collaborative interventions before an incident occurs; and

reduce increased risk in people’s lives.

The Province is supporting Princeton with a $70,000 grant to assist with implementation.

Safe Community Situation Tables are built on "programs, services and initiatives the province has undertaken or implemented to strengthen enforcement to break the cycle of violence and crime, and to strengthen services to keep communities safe and healthy."