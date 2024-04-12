Kettle Valley Memorial and the Penticton Chamber of Commerce announces first two in the Top 40’s list of nominees

Photo: Contributed

Friday marks the beginning of showcasing some of the Pentictonites chosen to be recognized for their phenomenal skills, talent, and contributions as local leaders.

The selection committee has completed their work evaluating each of the Top 40’s list of nominees. Two recipients will be named every week – a recipient that is under 40, and one who is 40 or older, until all 40 recipients have been revealed.

Kettle Valley Memorial and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce said that the nominees were independently scored by multiple judges on a number of criteria including their vision and leadership, innovations, achievements, positive influence, commitment to social responsibility and their involvement with the community.

Top 40 recipients will be invited to a gala that will be held in their honour, and joined by other local leaders, dignitaries, and sponsors.

Top 40 Under 40 Award recipient: Katie O'Kell

The first Top 40 Award recipient in the under 40 category goes to Katie O'Kell, co-owner of Serendipity Winery, for her outstanding contributions in both her field, and to the community.

"Originally hailing from Ontario, O'Kell had only meant to stay in the Okanagan for nine months after deciding that working in cancer research, while commendable, was simply not for her," the press release reads.

Now a dozens years later, she is the co-owner of Serendipity Winery, has served on a number of not-for-profit Boards like SOWINS, Seniors Wellness Society and the Naramata Bench Wineries Association. O'Kell also came within 300 votes to winning a seat on Penticton’s City Council this past election.

Growing from the vineyard to various facets of the winemaking process, O'Kell became the head winemaker and expanded Serendipity’s wine club from zero to almost 750 members.

"Her commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity is reflected in Serendipity's hiring and operating practices, where she employs people from seven different countries puts her fluency in French and conversational Spanish to good use."

O'Kell is also recognized her commitment to environmental sustainability, implementing innovative farming techniques resulting in regenerative practices and minimizing waste.

This also led her to using biomimicry to reduce the damage from cutworms by 98 per cent without having to spray a single chemical, and also developed organic methods for controlling wasps without harming bees.

"She has also diverted 14 tons (almost 7 elephants’ worth) of organic waste from other homes and restaurants to her home’s compost, creating the nutrients that has helped grow hundreds of pounds of food that she then donated to the food bank," the chamber added.

"O'Kell's positive impact extends beyond her role at Serendipity and community sustainability. She has

volunteered countless hours mentoring women in the wine industry as they aspire to break through

into the head winemaking role – a role currently occupied by 90 per cent men globally, regularly advocates

for marginalized groups, and organizes events to support charitable causes."

O'Kell said for her, what is important is leading by example, fostering a culture of innovation and inclusivity by saying “We are all better when we challenge the status quo together."

The chamber said her leadership and sense of community has culminated into O'Kell being named as a Top 40 recipient.

Top 40 Over 40 Award recipient: Catherine Jones

The first Top 40 Award recipient in the over 40 category goes to Catherine Jones, Executive Director of the Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, for her work with students, innovative ideas and commitment to the arts.

As a professional writer, editor, and content manager for 15 years, Jones transitioned to her role and not only propelled the organization to new heights of success, but managed to oversee a 25 per cent growth in student registrations over the past year alone.

The Academy features nine studios, 20 instructors, and approximately 350 students.

"Jones spearheaded efforts to recruit highly accomplished musicians to enrich the educational experience that is offered to the students, and has expanded the Academy’s programming to cater to a wide range of age groups and musical interests, from early childhood music education for babies to engaging group singalongs for seniors," the chamber said.

"Through strategic partner initiatives like the Okanagan Treasure Hunter's Club and a significant contribution from 100 Women Who Care, their bursary fund has expanded to over $15,000 in order to help alleviate financial burdens and ensure that students have an opportunity to pursue their musical aspirations regardless of the current circumstances."

Jones also came up with a creative solution to reimagine the student concert experience during the pandemic.

"Recognizing the fatigue associated with virtual performances, she organized individual and group recording sessions for students at the Leir House, facilitated by a professional videographer who generously volunteered his services."

Next, the recordings were expertly compiled into a movie, which provided a platform for the students to showcase their talents in a cinematic format.

To celebrate the success of this initiative, the Academy hosted a grandscreening event of the student concert at the Landmark Cinema, booking the largest theatre to ensure adherence to capacity limits and COVID restrictions.

The event was complete with a red carpet and photo backdrops, giving students a memorable experience and a sense of camaraderie for the faculty, students, and parents alike.

Jones also volunteers with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and is the Membership Director for the B.C. Association of Community Music Schools.

"Her dedication to supporting a vibrant arts community and finding ways to make a positive impact on people’s lives is what has made her one of this year’s proud recipients of the Top 40 Awards."

