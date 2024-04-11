Known prolific offender arrested in Okanagan Falls after manhunt started in February

Photo: RCMP

Penticton RCMP have apprehended a well known prolific offender with a long history of drug and gun-related offences.

RCMP started their manhunt for 44-year-old Andrew Hardenstine in February. A heavy police presence seen driving throughout the South Okanagan and surrounding a property in Osoyoos.

Police said at the time, their search led them to a property on 100th Avenue. While officers found illicit drugs and a loaded firearm at the property, they said Hardenstine had not been located.

Hardenstine was wanted for multiple warrants, including flight from police, drive while disqualified, driving while prohibited, driving while suspended and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

From there, police sent out a notice that they were looking for him, warning the public that he was known to possess weapons and is considered armed and dangerous.

RCMP announced on Thursday that they arrested Hardenstine on April 5 at approximately 1:30 a.m. in Okanagan Falls.

Hardenstine has been remanded into custody pending a court appearance on April 17, 2024.