Cozy coffee shop and wine bar opens doors in Penticton, inspired by Japanese jazz kissa culture

Casey Richardson

Specialty coffee shop by day, intimate wine bar by night, say hello to Penticton’s newest cozy spot.

Husband and wife team Ryan Grifone and Thuy Bui have opened Soe Cafe, inspired by their travels through Europe and Japan.

Soe Cafe officially welcomed the public last weekend, after meticulously planning its designed-forward space to showcase local agricultural products while bringing an international flavour.

With only 15 seats inside the small space, the duo wants to keep things casual and cozy.

Grifone said they are excited to have a space to share things that they've enjoyed throughout their travels and enjoyed drinking and eating with friends.

“The model is based on a lot of things that are popular in Europe, Japan and Asia. It's a coffee shop by day, serving light baked goods and snacks, then transitioning into a wine bar at night. So having a nice selection of wines by the glass by the bottle, and food to accompany that,” Grifone added.

Another big part of the food program will be pop-up events with local and international chefs.

Having a history in the wine industry and coffee world, there’s a big passion behind their new cafe.

"We really want to be a hub for people here, especially young winemakers that maybe don't have their own tasting room [and] are kind of sharing production space at larger wineries and be a place for those people that come and showcase their products,” Grifone said.

They have also partnered with local bakeries and farms to showcase their products.

The spot itself is also a listening space, paying homage to the long history and culture of jazz kissa in Japan.

Bui shared that kissa translates to cafe, and music is played for dedicated listening rather than as background music.

“Soe is about slow coffee, easy wines, and playing records – how lazy Sundays feel,” she said.

“My wife and I are huge music people,” Grifone added. “Vinyl has been a big part of just our lives, we collect ourselves and just music in general is something that we love. So we want to bring a little bit of that here to the space.”

The cafe will have focused listening nights later down the road with particular albums, artists, and features from collectors and DJs.

“Basically, it's a place to enjoy music, food and drink.”

The name, pronounced so-eh, Bui explained comes from the concept of ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging, or also known as kado, “the way of flowers.”

The pair said they felt Penticton was the perfect place for their shop.

"We're in between two beautiful lakes. We've got all the wine industry in the valley, we're kind of at the center. It seems like the perfect place and it's got a really nice vibe here. It's a little more laid back than Kelowna and it still has all the the beauty that the Okanagan has to offer. So we thought it was a great place to start," Grifone said.

Soe is open Thursdays through Mondays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Their evenings starting at 5 p.m. with the wine program to begin in May.

Visit them at 285 Westminster Ave West and follow them on Instagram for updates. For their menu, check out their website here.