Penticton-Summerland school district expected to green light multiple school closures

Photo: Castanet file photo

Following a two-month period of gathering public feedback, the board of School District 67 has voted to forge ahead with multiple school closures and re-shuffling of spaces in Penticton and Summerland.

At a special meeting Wednesday night, the board accepted the "Long-Range Facilities Plan" that maps out the future of the district, given dwindling enrolment numbers.

They gave first and second reading to bylaws that, if adopted, will close three schools and a ConnectEd facility.

It is expected that a third and final reading will take place at another special board meeting on April 15 at 6 p.m.

Giant's Head, Parkway and Carmi Elementary schools will close, with the facilities to be repurposed in an as-yet undetermined way.

KVR and Skaha Lake middle schools will change into Kindergarten to Grade 7 facilities, and Summerland Middle School will change into a Kindergarten to Grade 6 facility.

Columbia Elementary will transition from a Princess Margaret feeder school to a Penticton Secondary feeder school, and some ConnectEd programming will be relocated to a new location.

District staff explained in January that schools are overall under capacity, and the district faces $1 million in what they called "unfunded inflationary cost pressures" each year.

According to district staff, enrolment in the district has decreased by 36 per cent since 2001, with no change in sight.

The elimination of middle schools and consolidation of students to fewer physical locations, they argue, will help the bottom line and ensure funds are still available for extracurricular programming like the arts, which often fall victim to budgetary pressures.

No school closures will take place until June 2025. The full completion of closures and transitions will be in the 2026-27 school year.

District staff report that the school closures will save an estimated $1.5 million each year on an annual basis.