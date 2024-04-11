Penticton's Fest of Ale starts pouring this weekend

Photo: Fest of Ale file photo.

Penticton's Fest of Ale is back, and tickets are still available for the epic weekend featuring craft beers and ciders from all around British Columbia.

The popular festival has been bringing lovers of craft brewing together since 1996. This year, the event takes place Friday and Saturday April 12 and 13, at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

More than 70 craft breweries and cideries will have booths set up to taste and savour, plus food trucks and entertainment, all sprawled around the venue. Typical years have seen thousands of attendees.

New this year is free transit to and from the event via BC Transit. A Fest of Ale ticket will get you on the bus without a fare, to ensure everyone has a safe way home.

The festival is operated by a non-profit organization which gives proceeds back to the community. More than $800,000 has been given to registered charities since the beginning of the festival.

Tickets are still available, both single-day and two-day passes. For more information, click here.