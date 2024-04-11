Community raises $22K for charitable drive-thru breakfast at Penticton Lakeside Resort

Casey Richardson

UPDATED: 3:33 p.m.

Penticton raised $22,165 for the 12th annual United Way Drive-thru Breakfast.

The Penticton Lakeside Resort shared the news in a social media post on Thursday afternoon.



"Once again we are blown away by the generosity & support of our community! The funds raised today will go towards supporting the South Okanagan United Way & increasing food security in our community," they wrote.

UPDATED: 11:10 a.m.

Breakfast was served up by local organizations and dozens of community members on Thursday morning for the South Okanagan's 12th annual United Way Drive-thru Breakfast.

Volunteers were out bright and early to hand out goodies and collect donations at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Naomi Woodland, the United Way Regional Coordinator for the Central and South Okanagan Similkameen, said there's months of work ahead of the big day that their team and others help out with.

"Yesterday, we were packing 1000 bags full of goodies from our different sponsors and getting it ready for the hot breakfast sandwich to go in there as well," they said.

"It's just a big community effort, so it's been amazing."

This year focused on collecting funds for children and youth mental health, specifically here in the South Okanagan.

"$30,000 is our goal and hopefully, we're getting close to it. That $30,000 will be invested in programs and services for children and youth that need a little bit of support with mental health areas, connecting to other youth their age, just making sure that there's like that safety net put in place, just in case there's things that are happening in their life and need a bit of help with," Woodland added.

Funds will be headed to the Foundry Penticton—which is run by OneSky Community Resources—along with the local Boys and Girls Clubs, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) South Okanagan Similkameen, and the Lower Similkameen Community Food Hub Farm & Garden.

OneSky Executive Director Tanya Behardien said they are grateful to be really well supported by United Way, especially in a time where the need for kids' resources is so important.

"It's absolutely mission critical. We've seen since COVID, generally, folks are struggling with mental health. And we know that for youth and young adults, it's even more acutely. So it's really helpful to have the financial support to address those needs and community," she said.

She hopes this event will also bring awareness that young people in the local communities are struggling.

"They're our future. If we don't support them well now, we're going to be even in a harder spot into the future. So focusing on young people, youth, their mental health, their well being, really healthy activities and good community inclusion I think will take us a long way."

Brannigan Mosses, general manager of the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre, said hosting this event remains special to them because the funds raised stay in the community.

"The event is so personal. So you get to meet with local businesses, like minded businesses that want to have a positive impact and all the organizations in town and work closely with United Way," she added.

"All of their initiatives and the organizations that they support are close to our hearts, but also that you get to see the community come together like this. They're the ones that are making this happen, they're the ones that are going to be able to feed into the communities."

To get involved in United Way and find more information about their organization, visit their website here.

ORIGINAL: 8:10 a.m.

The United Way charity drive-thru breakfast is on now at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, where lineups of cars are coming through for delicious hot coffee, breakfast sandwiches, hashbrowns and much more, all by donation to United Way British Columbia and their work in the South Okanagan.

Don't miss out on the delicious goodies and a way to give back to the community.

The drive-thru runs until 9 a.m.