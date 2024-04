Photo: Contributed

The United Way charity drive-thru breakfast is on now at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, where lineups of cars are coming through for delicious hot coffee, breakfast sandwiches, hashbrowns and much more, all by donation to United Way British Columbia and their work in the South Okanagan.

Don't miss out on the delicious goodies and a way to give back to the community.

The drive-thru runs until 9 a.m.