B.C. man with disturbing history given suspended sentence after child-slapping incident in Keremeos

Photo: File photo

A Vancouver Island man will face no time in jail for slapping an eight-year-old’s bottom when passing her at a store in Keremeos.

David Richardson, 70, was handed a suspended sentence with a 24 month probation order in Penticton courts on Wednesday morning. He has been out on bail since the incident took place two and a half years ago.

Court heard that on Aug. 2 2021 in Keremeos at around 3 p.m., an eight-year-old went shopping at the Pharmasave store with her mother.

Richardson was shopping at the same time while travelling through the Okanagan-Similkameen.

Both the mother and her child recalled passing the man, but not paying attention to him. The mother went to pay for the purchases and the young girl went to look at a display at the end of the aisle. Her back was to her mother.

Court heard that Richardson passed by her, slapped her on the behind, then turned and looked at her and walked down the other aisle.

The young girl told her mother what had happened, and the mother went back in to confront Richardson, who reportedly said "If I [did that], that would be inappropriate."

The mother called her husband, who arrived and once again asked Richardson whether he touched the child, to which he responded he did not know why he did it. Police were then called.

Video surveillance footage only caught the top half of the child's body, but Richardson is seen walking around the young girl and turning to face her before continuing down the aisle, and then she runs back to her mother.

Court heard that the girl has lost confidence in going out in public since the event, and attends weekly counselling sessions.

Richardson’s criminal record includes a charge of sexual assault in Richmond in 1987, and in 1995 for indecent acts in Victoria, both of which involved touching or exposing himself to preteen girls and claiming it was unintentional.

“Richardson has shown a pattern of harming children and then denying any responsibility for it,” Crown counsel Nashina Devji said.

Court heard that Richardson previously admitted to having a history of exposing himself at least 12 times in a period of seven years before 1995.

The Crown was seeking a suspended sentence with three years of probation.

Richardson’s defence lawyer Tybring Hemphill argued that while his client acted criminally and wrongfully in his actions, the Crown was seeking limitations within the probation implicating that this was a crime that was sexual in nature which, according to his guilty plea only for assault, would be inappropriate.

Hemphill kept pushing for lighter conditions, asking for a period of 12 to 18 months for the probation order. He argued that while Richardson may have some inability to empathize and had poor boundaries, as well as past awful instances, he does not pose a high risk for sexual offending.

Judge Lynett Jung said at the end of the day, the focus was on the fact that he was a strange elderly man who did not know this child, and he slapped her.

The judge added that she wanted to be very clear that she was sentencing Richardson for the offence of assault, not sexual assault.

“Richardson poses a danger to the public presently because of his lack of insight into his offence of common assault, not of sexual assault, because he doesn’t understand the impact that his crime has had upon the victim,” she said.

Richardson was sentenced to a probation order of 24 months, which includes a contact ban for those under 16, along with a slew of other standard probation requirements including counselling as directed by his probation officer. Richardson currently resides in Sidney, B.C.