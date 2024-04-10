Princeton detachment hosting coffee with a cop in Hedley

Photo: RCMP File Photo

The RCMP will be hosting an informal sit down with their local detachment commander of Princeton, the staff sergeant for the rural detachments and RDOS Area G director Tim Roberts.

"Join your neighbours and your local police for coffee and conversation. This is just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your area," the informational posting reads.

The coffee with be held at the Grand Union Cafe at 5676 Haynes Street in Hedley on Thursday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.