Public hearing pushback not enough to stop Summerland fourplex as new provincial rules loom

Photo: District of Summerland 10919 Ward Street rendering.

Densification is coming to Summerland neighbourhoods, whether residents like it or not.

At Tuesday evening's meeting, Summerland council held a public hearing regarding 10919 Ward Street, before approving development plans.

Currently, the plot houses a single-family home, but the developer sought appropriate rezoning to build two duplexes on the lot with a walkway between them, and eight parking spaces.

Staff noted that the neighbourhood is ideal for infill, given its proximity to downtown, schools and amenities, as well as fitting with an overarching goal of providing more housing stock for the community.

But those at the public hearing made clear their unhappiness with the proposal. The district received four letters, all in opposition, and four locals spoke in person expressing their concerns as well.

One man quoted the importance of "small town charm" in the neighbourhood; another neighbour questioned whether there is even demand for pricey duplexes and worried about the height of the building blocking the sun and invasion of privacy; still another worried about parking, loss of green space and blocked views.

An overarching theme was that the development does not fit Ward Street.

The developer was not present at the meeting.

But despite the pushback, and while expressing their acknowledgement of the concerns, council explained these are the waning days of public hearings, and voted to approve the rezoning.

By the end of June, provincial legislature, in the form of Bill 44, will require the District of Summerland to automatically allow up to four units at designated areas in the district — within the urban growth boundary, with district sewer and water hookup, and less than 4,050 square metres in total size or if the zoning in place has a minimum parcel size of less than 4,050 square metres.

The district will still be able to ensure developments are appropriate for the parcel they are on, for example in matters like ground stability, but council will not be able to veto purely based on density up to four units.

Director of development services Brad Dollevoet confirmed that if this specific development on Ward Street came back after the new framework is in effect, they would not be required to go through a rezoning process or a public hearing.

"All we can do here tonight is delay [this project] for six months," Mayor Doug Holmes said, adding the district is heading into a "really different era" and single-family homes on district plots with sewer hookups will be less and less common.

"Nights like this [public hearing], we won't have them anymore ... it's certainly controversial in the municipal world in B.C., many of us aren't happy with it ... it's a difficult one for all of us, I know it's going to be difficult for residents."

Others on council also expressed their assurance that concerns were heard.

"I acknowledge all of the thing that you're saying and it's such a challenge to see our neighbourhoods grow and evolve," Coun. Adrienne Betts said.

"But these changes are coming to us and Canada needs more housing stock, B.C. needs more housing stock ... we're evolving as a community and hopefully this can bring more families and more residents and more taxpayers to our community who can help pay for more amenities as we move forward."

The District of Summerland is hosting a pair of open houses to educate citizens about the planned Bill 44-related changes to come, on April 16 and 23 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the George Ryga Arts Centre. Staff will be on hand to answer questions.