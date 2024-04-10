Penticton Farmers' Market hoping for a strong year despite low yields of soft fruit expected

Casey Richardson

As the Penticton Farmers’ Market nears its 34th year, there may be changes to how much fresh produce becomes available, with farmers expecting a very low yield for soft fruits.

Market manager Linda Van Alphen said in her visit to farms and grower members of the market, some of them are reporting that they're down to 20 per cent normal yield.

And thanks to the devastating January cold snap, many farms were hit hard this year. Although they won’t know for sure how bad it is until closer to May or June.

Van Alphen said she anticipates the majority to be brought to the market.

“I think that they're more inclined to bring their produce to the market than to maybe sell it in restaurants and things like that because they get a better dollar here,” she said.

“We're hoping. I mean, if not, we've weathered so many different things that I can't imagine that we couldn't get through this as well. But I feel sorry for them because 20 to 30 per cent is all that they've got left.”

The number of tree fruit farms across the province has been in decline since data started being collected more than 60 years ago.

BC saw the number of farms decline from 4,381 farms in 1961 to 2,091 in 2021, according to the most recent Statistics Canada census of agriculture.

During the pandemic, Van Alphen said the market did lose a lot of farmers.

“Usually we have a lot more farmers and it's just the sign of the times,” she added. “It's COVID, it's fires, it's the next thing, people are aging, but at the end of the day, it is not considered to be a really good vocation.”

With climate and environmental changes adding hardship to the already tough industry, Van Alphen said it’s getting harder to make money as a farmer.

But with the continual support of locals and tourists, there is a showing of strong support for those joining each season.

“They come back because they start to trust those people. You know, if somebody says that they have organic produce, and they can show their organic certification and things like this, then people get really excited about that. People come back for the eggs, for the meat, they know it's farm grown, and from that farmer’s farm.”

Every year, upwards of 10,000 to 12,000 people visit the market held on Saturdays to browse stands offering up fresh produce, preserves, foods, liquor and crafts.

“You have to make it, bake it, grow it, right? So it has to be handmade,” Van Alphen said.”We've got all of our traditional vendors, our member vendors, or traditional casual vendors, and we're pretty excited about it because there's a really good mix of people.”

After starting to collect sales slips from their vendors the past two years, Van Alphen said they are well over $1.8 million in sales on just the 100 block for each season.

She hopes to see that continue, as it adds business to the rest of the downtown area too.

For those eager for a sampling of the market to come, the market is back at Cherry Lane Mall on Saturday, April 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with loads of great vendors.

The market returns on Saturday, April 20 in the downtown core in the 100 block of Main Street until the end of October. The market is held every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.