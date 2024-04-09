Open burning season ending in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Photo: Pixabay stock image

Open burning season is almost over in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

At midnight on Monday, April 15, burning of permitted materials will be done until the fall in the Anarchist, Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls and Willowbrook areas.

Depending on conditions, burning season may end earlier at the discretion of local fire chiefs.

Campfires are still permitted after April 15, but could also be restricted due to conditions.

