GoFundMe started to help Summerland family with two young kids after father suddenly passes

A young Summerland family is in desperate need of support after their father passed away suddenly last week.

Long-time Penticonite Trevor Tucker passed on April 2, leaving his partner Kyra Jansen and their two young kids behind.

Sarah Boake, a longtime friend of the family, started a GoFundMe in hopes of helping ease the family's financial burden as Jansen takes time off from running her cleaning business.

Growing up through high school and into their later years with Tucker, Boake said he always had a way of making people feel really good about themselves.

"The best thing that happened to him for the last several years was the start of his family. I think he thought that maybe he was getting to the age that it wasn't going to happen and then Kyra came into his life and they were blessed with a son and daughter," Boake added.

"It was a dream come true for him."

Unfortunately due to bad back, Boake said Tucker wasn't able to work as much, but he was able to stay home with his kids and look after the house. He included all of his friends in the lives of his kids too — building, in a way, a big family.

"He was a really special person. I think, to know him was to be touched by him, in some way or another. He was just always a very good friend to a lot of people and like a brother to me."

The passing was unexpected as far as the family knows, he was healthy.

Jansen is now left to care for their one year old and toddler.

"She really has no choice but to be home and put work on hold as, unfortunately working for herself, she does just not have access to certain benefits, such as unemployment insurance, and that kind of stuff. She just doesn't have that option right now. So she's really on her own. Which is why it's so crucial that we get this money raised," Boake said.

"I'd like to see her rent taken care of for as long as possible, if nothing else, so that she can just worry about food and household bills."

In addition to the GoFundMe, an account has now been set up at the J&C Bottle Depot for donations of empty bottles and cans.

"There is a kiosk for the labels for the bags. Please use 250-488-7124. The kiosk will provide six labels per visit. Apply a label to each bag and leave in the designated area. Once the bottles have been processed the funds will go to an online account set up under Kyra’s email where she will be able to e-transfer the funds."

The community has also rallied behind the family by bringing along food and homemade meals.