OneSky Community Resources in Penticton seeking applicants for board positions

OneSky Community Resources has put out its annual call for South Okanagan-Similkameen community members to join its board of directors.

The non-profit organization has a decades-long history of offering social services for people and families of all ages throughout the region, and relies on the help of volunteers with a wide range of skills throughout the year.

"We would love to hear from you if you have experience in professional services and business, advocacy, and government relations, fundraising and social programming or community development," reads a press release issued Tuesday.

"When seeking board members, we also look for a diversity of applicants, including underrepresented, minority, and marginalized communities."

Tanya Behardien, executive director, said board members are "critical" to the success of the organization. Current board chair Steve DeVito has found the experience invaluable.

“Being on the OneSky board for six years as well as current board chair, I would like to invite passionate individuals who are eager to make a difference in our community to step forward and lend their expertise, vision, and dedication to our organization," DeVito said.

The role of the board is to provide "vision and strategic direction to over 40 diverse social and health programs in South Okanagan-Similkameen communities."

Anyone interested can click here for more information and an application.