Penticton Prospera branch donates $5k to local breakfast program for kids

Photo: Contributed (pictured here Johnny and Jasmine Aantjes and Brian Cutler from the Feedway Foundation, along with Prospera Penticton team members).

The Feedway Foundation is thrilled to have received a recent $5,000 donation from Prospera Credit Union for its Breakfast Club, feeding school-aged kids throughout the community.



Vicki, the current branch manager at the Penticton location, had been aware of the Breakfast Club for a few years.

At Prospera, employees are encouraged to nominate local non-profits and charities for grants through their Local Good Grants program, so she thought of the Feedway Foundation.

Based on her experience with the Feedway Foundation and seeing the positive impact the program has had across her local community, she was keen to nominate them for a grant.



“A nutritious breakfast isn’t just about filing empty stomachs; it’s about nourishing young minds," said Vicki.

“When we invest in free programs such as the Penticton Breakfast Club, we’re investing in brighter futures, improved academic performance, and healthier communities.”

The annual Prospera Foundation Grant Application window is also opening soon, available to local non-profits.



The application period is opening on May 20, and information in submitting a grant application can be found online here.