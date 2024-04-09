Annual Penticton charitable drive-thru breakfast fundraiser seeking volunteers

Photo: United Way BC - Southern Interior

United Way British Columbia is hoping volunteer-minded Pentictonites will step up to ensure the success of their annual drive-thru breakfast fundraiser, coming up this week.

The popular event takes place April 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, where lineups of cars will come through for delicious hot coffee, breakfast sandwiches, hashbrowns and much more, all by donation to United Way British Columbia and their work in the South Okanagan.

"We're seeking enthusiastic volunteers to fill various roles, including restocking tables, distributing breakfast bags, presenting grand prizes, and assisting with traffic flow," reads a post on social media from the charitable organization.

"Your support will directly impact local children and youth programs, fostering early childhood development, youth leadership, and providing out-of-school time activities."

Anyone interested in volunteering can meet the United Way British Columbia team outside the front door of the resort on Thursday between 5:45 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Further inquiries can be directed to event coordinator Melissa, at [email protected].