Penticton man handed more jail time for 'violent' home break-in with a hammer

The man behind a "violent" break-in to a Penticton home was sentenced to serve more time behind bars on Tuesday.

Trevor Joe Pierre, born in 1976, appeared via video conference from custody for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to break and enter with intent to commit offence.

Judge Shannon Keyes presented the facts before stating her decision. She said Pierre broke into a residence on Penticton Indian Band lands on Feb 4, 2022.

The court heard that at 5:54 a.m., the homeowner called 911 claiming Pierre, who she knew, had broken into her home, smashed her window and was now trying to break the door of the room she was hiding in.

The residents told police that he was screaming out the whole time calling for his brother, who sometimes lived in that house.

Another resident saw him smash down the window and thought he had an axe with him, which turned out to be a hammer. He soon left the house, leaving out the window he had broken in the living room.

At 6:09 a.m. police arrived to find the large front window in the living room smashed, along with the door to the downstairs suite with a large hole smashed in it around the door.

Officers located Pierre shortly after at his mother's house just two doors down, sleeping on the couch with a large hammer next to him. He was arrested at that point.

Keyes noted that the residents have been impacted by somebody "very violently breaking into a home."

Pierre has been with his mother for the last few years but has mostly been homeless.

With multiple arrests and releases in his past, the court heard he was often living in a fog from prolonged substance abuse.

“I’m very sorry for how I've reflected myself to the community,” Pierre said when the judge asked if there was anything he would like to say.

“I'm ready to be part of the community [and] a positive member of the community once again.”

Keyes sentenced Pierre to ten months behind bars, less his 186 days of time served, followed by a two-year probation order which includes counselling or programming as directed by the probation officer.

“Hopefully the probationary period will assist Mr. Pierre in his strive to be more positive,” Judge Keyes said.

“Good luck.”